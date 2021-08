Most of us perpetually avoid organizing the myriad photos in our digital photo galleries. When you're good and ready, take the hundreds, if not thousands of photos sitting in your camera roll on your phone and turn them into a tangible collection. Once you've made a physical photo album, you'll enjoy flipping through your memories for years to come. And if your coffee table is looking bare, or you need some easy conversation starters, a photo album can be just what you need to elevate your space and entertain your guests. We rounded up some of the cutest photo albums just for you. Read on to find the one that fits your style, and of course, all your favorite memories.