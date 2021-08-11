Get your gardening questions answered live by UF/IFAS Extension experts

By: Taylor Darnell, agronomy master’s student with UF/IFAS Center for Aquatic and Invasive Plants (CAIP) Have you ever been waiting to launch at a boat ramp, ready for a day of fishing or leisure with friends and notice gobs of tangled mess hanging from the boat trailers that are pulling out in front of you? Unfortunately, this is a fairly common sight in most systems. Those tangled strands hanging from trailers are commonly referred to as aquatic hitchhikers, and they could be invasive plants such as hydrilla (Hydrilla verticillata), Eurasian water-milfoil (Myriophyllum spicatum), or giant salvinia (Salvinia molesta). While these plants may seem harmless, they can cause severe damage if introduced to another waterbody. It should be noted that most new aquatic species are introduced to water bodies around or at boat ramps because it is often the first entrance area into a system from foreign bodies.