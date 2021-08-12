Horror Highlights: ALL HALLOWS’ EVE IN SALEM, HOWLING VILLAGE, VAMPIRES, FRIDAY THE 13TH, DREADFUL ANALEKTA

“You can’t kill the bogeyman!” little Tommy Doyle says to babysitter Laurie Strode at the climax of John Carpenter’s Halloween (1978). A couple years later—and some $80 million dollars later—the man who started it all, movie mogul and producer Irwin Yablans, agreed and launched Halloween II on Friday, October 30th, 1981. Let’s begin with a simple truth: sequels are to movie fans as drugs are to drug addicts: fans are chasing that first high knowing, over time, that it’s nearly impossible a sequel will ever outdo or even match the first. But we keep trying, don’t we? Now, Halloween II is not as good as its predecessor, but it is a damn fine sequel that finishes telling the story of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers on Halloween night. But let’s not forget Halloween H20 in 1998. Oh, and then there were those Zombie ones. And, of course, the new ones. So, you see, you can’t kill the bogeyman.