Horror Highlights: ALL HALLOWS’ EVE IN SALEM, HOWLING VILLAGE, VAMPIRES, FRIDAY THE 13TH, DREADFUL ANALEKTA
ALL HALLOWS' EVE IN SALEM: "TRICK OR TREAT?! Join the Monster’s as they prepare for Halloween in Salem!. Halloween time is upon us in Salem! Salem is a place where monsters are not feared but looked upon as pillars of Halloween and the community. Join Frankie, Wolfie, the Witches and many more as they prepare their costumes and treats for a night of fun and togetherness! Salem truly is the Unofficial Town of Halloween, especially when the moon is full on All Hallows’ Eve.dailydead.com
Comments / 0