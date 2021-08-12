Cancel
Salem, NY

Horror Highlights: ALL HALLOWS' EVE IN SALEM, HOWLING VILLAGE, VAMPIRES, FRIDAY THE 13TH, DREADFUL ANALEKTA

By Jonathan James
dailydead.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALL HALLOWS' EVE IN SALEM: "TRICK OR TREAT?! Join the Monster’s as they prepare for Halloween in Salem!. Halloween time is upon us in Salem! Salem is a place where monsters are not feared but looked upon as pillars of Halloween and the community. Join Frankie, Wolfie, the Witches and many more as they prepare their costumes and treats for a night of fun and togetherness! Salem truly is the Unofficial Town of Halloween, especially when the moon is full on All Hallows’ Eve.

Takashi Shimizu
Michael Winterbottom
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Friday the 13th’ and More Spine-Chilling Horror Movies Worth Buying on Blu-ray

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Ready to celebrate Friday the 13th? From paranormal to slasher films, sci-fi, comedy, and romance, horror movies offer up a little something for all kinds of movie fans — but there are a few classics that any horror enthusiast should have in their collection. Below, find a selection of treasured horror flicks starting with “Friday the 13th,” and other horror films such as “Texas Chainsaw...
Boise, IDPosted by
MIX 106

Boise Goes Grim for Friday the 13th and Horror Festival This Weekend

It's always fun with Halloween and horror events fall on Friday the 13th. Luckily, we have a big one happening this week and all signs point to a haunt of a weekend. The Idaho Halloween & Horror Convention (Idaho HorrorCon) will take over the Red Lion Hotel in Boise this weekend and we've got your Grim Reaping details.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives’ Gave Us One of the Most Entertaining Final Girls of All

From the beginning, the Friday the 13th franchise delivered memorable Final Girls that outlasted the slaughter and defeated their foe. The first film saw Alice (Adrienne King) end Mrs. Voorhees’ (Betsy Palmer) reign of terror by removing her head. Part 2’s Ginny (Amy Steel) ranks high among the franchise’s favorites for her tough-as-nails perseverance and quick wit. But this Friday, the 13th, let’s pay our respects to the liveliest final girl of the entire series; Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives‘ Megan Garris (Jennifer Cooke).
MoviesComicBook

Friday the 13th: All 12 Jason Voorhees Horror Movies Ranked

Debuting in 1980, the original Friday the 13th cashed in on the slasher craze of the late '70s and birthed one of the most iconic villains in all of horror movie history, Jason Voorhees. More than 40 years later, Jason and his battered hockey masks rank him as one of the seminal figures of cinema, up alongside Michael Myers and Freddy Krueger, as well as the Universal Monsters like Dracula and the Wolf Man.
Phoenix, AZdailydead.com

The 2021 International Horror and Sci-Fi Film Festival Begins This Week in Phoenix, Lineup Includes THE NIGHT HOUSE, THE STRINGS, BLOOD CONSCIOUS

Overseen by Festival Director Monte Yazzie (who can be heard on the Corpse Club podcast and whose film reviews are featured on Daily Dead), the International Horror & Sci-Fi Film Festival kicks off this Thursday, August 12th, at the Harkins Scottsdale 101 Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona, and the lineup is once again an eclectic array of enlightening, insightful, and altogether enthralling films from around the world, including The Last Matinee, The Strings, Blood Conscious, and The Night House!
Moviesassignmentx.com

Movie Review: HOWLING VILLAGE (INUNAKI MURA)

Ayaka Miyoshi, Ryŏta Bandŏ, Renji Ishibashi, Rinka Ōtani, Masanobu Takashima, Reiko Takashima, Akira Sasamoto. HOWLING VILLAGE (INUNAKI MURA) is directed and co-written by Takashi Shimizu, who created the popular 2002 JU-ON: THE GRUDGE, which has spawned a franchise. JU-ON: THE GRUDGE was more than a little ambiguous, and misleadingly titled (it’s about rage, not a “grudge” as the term is used in English), but it fulfilled its main purpose in scaring the daylights out of viewers.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Stay Home, Watch Horror: 5 Scary Haunted House Horror Movies to Stream This Week

This Friday brings the release of David Bruckner’s The Night House (review), a haunted tale that goes heavy on the scares from the outset. It doesn’t stop, either, further establishing Bruckner as a master of scare crafting. The Night House stars Rebecca Hall as a recently widowed woman coming to terms with her husband’s suicide. The more a presence from beyond beckons her, the more she digs into her husband’s belongings and finds a secret life she didn’t know he had.
Moviesdailydead.com

[Class of 1981] A Long Night in Haddonfield: How Halloween II is One of Horror’s Best Sequels

“You can’t kill the bogeyman!” little Tommy Doyle says to babysitter Laurie Strode at the climax of John Carpenter’s Halloween (1978). A couple years later—and some $80 million dollars later—the man who started it all, movie mogul and producer Irwin Yablans, agreed and launched Halloween II on Friday, October 30th, 1981. Let’s begin with a simple truth: sequels are to movie fans as drugs are to drug addicts: fans are chasing that first high knowing, over time, that it’s nearly impossible a sequel will ever outdo or even match the first. But we keep trying, don’t we? Now, Halloween II is not as good as its predecessor, but it is a damn fine sequel that finishes telling the story of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers on Halloween night. But let’s not forget Halloween H20 in 1998. Oh, and then there were those Zombie ones. And, of course, the new ones. So, you see, you can’t kill the bogeyman.
Portland, ORpdxpipeline.com

Friday the 13th – Halloween in August @ Secret NE Portland Warehouse Location | Costume Contest, DJ, Horror Movies, Arcade Games, Limited Capacity

Location: Warehouse location released night before event. Get dressed up and celebrate Halloween in August w/ Mystic North Productions Friday the 13th party at a secret warehouse in NE Portland!. Party Features:. 🎧 House DJs. 👻 Costume contest. 🎮 Many free retro arcade games. 🧘‍♀️ Indoor chill lounge with horror...
Moviesdailydead.com

From Streams to Screams: Class of 1981 Edition

Happy Friday, dear readers! One of our annual traditions here at Daily Dead is that, once a year, we take a few weeks to celebrate a notable time period in the horror genre. And since 2021 marks the 40th anniversary of all the great classics that were released during 1981, we thought it only made sense to pay tribute to the films of that year with our Class of 1981 series.
Moviesdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: WE NEED TO DO SOMETHING, RECON: Reality Escape Convention, GRIMMFEST

---------- RECON: Reality Escape Convention: "Room Escape Artist announces the full line up and schedule for the second annual Reality Escape Convention (RECON), taking place online August 22 and 23, 2021, including the addition of veteran actor and immersive creator Neil Patrick Harris, who will be joining the virtual stage Sunday, August 22nd to introduce the keynote speakers and kick things off!
Moviesdailydead.com

Horror Highlights: THE NOWHERE INN, SHOOK, VIRAL DEAD

THE NOWHERE INN: "From real-life friends Annie Clark (a.k.a. GRAMMY award-winning recording and touring artist St. Vincent) and Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia, Sleater-Kinney, the best-selling Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl) comes the metafictional account of two creative forces banding together to make a documentary about St. Vincent’s music, touring life, and on-stage persona. But they quickly discover unpredictable forces lurking within the subject and filmmaker that threaten to derail the friendship, the project, and the duo’s creative lives. From first-time filmmaker Bill Benz (Portlandia, At Home With Amy Sedaris) comes a densely woven, laugh-out-loud funny and increasingly fractured commentary on reality, identity, and authenticity. A story of two close friends who attempt to wrestle the truth out of a complex subject before the hall of mirrors that is their artistic lives devours them completely."
ShoppingFANGORIA

Vudu Summer Sale On Horror Titles + One Day Only: FRIDAY THE 13TH 8-Film Series for $13

It's a good day for a Friday The 13th marathon, if you don't already own a sweet deluxe edition, (or if you just want some options and appreciate a solid sale), Vudu is running a one-day deal in honor of the special day. The Friday The 13th eight-film series is on sale for $13, and while it may not be the complete series, it's still a discounted $13 ticket to get you from Crystal Lake all the way to Manhattan. The cost of the ticket won't take you to hell or to space, but thirteen bucks for an eight-installment ride is pretty cool in our book.
Moviesdailydead.com

Fantasia 2021 Review: GLASSHOUSE is a Lilting Pandemic Horror Film

In total isolation, as a pandemic turns the world upside down, a house of glass rises mysteriously out of the mist and forest. Inside, a small family lives in lonely confinement, tending the plants growing within the greenhouse that protect them from the toxic air. Outside the safety of their airtight glasshouse, an airborne neurochemical shreds the memories of its victims. Mother teaches her children the simple laws of their sanctuary and how to preserve precious memories through rituals. Daughters Evie and Bee are two girls on the cusp of womanhood in a strange and violent world—one is dedicated to memory and the other wishes to forget. Together with Mother, Evie and Bee are caring for innocents Gabe and Daisy when a seductive stranger disturbs the tranquility of their sanctuary.
Moviesdailydead.com

August 17th Genre Releases Include THE BORROWER (Blu-ray), A DISCOVERY OF WITCHES Season 2 (Blu-ray/DVD), LABYRINTH (4K / Blu-ray)

Hello, everyone! We have a brand new batch of horror and sci-fi home media releases, and all things considered, it’s a relatively quiet week of genre goodness headed our way on Tuesday. For all you Goblin King fans out there, Sony is celebrating Labyrinth’s 35th anniversary with a brand new 4K release, and for those of you who enjoy John McNaughton’s work, Scream Factory is showing some love to The Borrower as well.
Orlando, FLTheme Park Insider

Friday the 13th Brings Howl-O-Scream Reveals

August 13, 2021, 11:11 AM · The SeaWorld and Busch Gardens theme parks are celebrating Friday the 13th with a slew of Howl-O-Scream reveals, plus a ticket deal. SeaWorld Orlando: The park today announced Waters Edge Inn will join Captain's Revenge, Beneath the Ice, and Dead Vines in its haunted house line-up. Deadly Ambush joins Sea of Souls, Frozen Terror, and Witchcraft Bayou for the scare zones. And Sirens' Song will join Monster Stomp in the show line-up. Former Universal Orlando Halloween Horror Nights Creative Development Show Director Patrick Braillard has joined the SeaWorld crew as Creative Director for Howl-O-Scream.

