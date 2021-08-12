The best new Chrome OS feature you aren’t yet using

Above all else, Apple values the needs of their customers and any sort of issues that they might have in the future. They try to anticipate wants and needs before the customers realize they might want or need, which is why Apple has recently come out to announce that they’re coming up with a new feature that will be released to all of their phones later this year: a security feature that scans all of the photos that you might have on your camera roll to check to make sure that none of the pictures contain any sort of material that might relate to child sex abuse. This is a foolproof way for protect children from any sort of terrible situations that they might be going through, as Apple values the safety of the younger generation.