Obstacles To Achieving Herd Immunity For COVID-19
John Beckner, RPh, discusses some of the obstacles to achieving herd immunity for COVID-19. Ed Cohen, PharmD, FAPhA: John, we're going to switch gears, and I'm going to come to you. Let's talk about herd immunity. To reach herd immunity, of course, we need to have over 70% of the population fully immunized with both vaccines. We've done a great job thus far. We're up to date 56% of the population with at least 1 shot, regarding the goal to get to herd immunity by Labor Day, but there are many challenges and a few roadblocks that are keeping the rest of the population from embracing the service and the vaccine. Maybe you'd like to walk us through some of those obstacles.
