Regional Transportation Online Input Opportunity

Learn about transportation in the region and help set future priorities. The Regional Transportation Council and North Central Texas Council of Governments, together serving as the Metropolitan Planning Organization for the Dallas-Fort Worth area, are seeking public input.

Information will be posted online at www.nctcog.org/input for public review and comment August 9 - September 7, 2021. To request printed copies of the information, call 817-608-2365 or email cbaylor@nctcog.org.

Interactive Public Input: Map Your Experience

NCTCOG’s Transportation Department is accepting public input through a new, online map tool. Comments will be used to guide upcoming planning efforts, including an update to Mobility 2045, the region’s long-range metropolitan transportation plan. Help us plan for the future by letting us know how the region’s transportation system can better serve you. Share your transportation experience at www.nctcog.org/mapyourexperience.

Progress North Texas: Transportation For All

Progress North Texas highlights challenges, opportunities, and developments our region’s transportation system has faced in the last year and how we are communicating these changes with residents and partners For more information or to request printed copies, visit www.nctcog.org/trans/about/publications/pnt/2021.

Engine Off North Texas Update

The Engine Off North Texas program focuses on reducing unnecessary idling from heavy-duty trucks by providing idling awareness and educational materials to drivers and local governments. These materials include information on alternatives to idling and assist local governments in implementing and enforcing idle reduction policies within their jurisdictions. More information: www.EngineOffNorthTexas.org.

Regional Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Opportunities

Electric vehicles (EV) continue to gain popularity in Texas and across the nation as a quiet, clean, and economical alternative to traditional automobiles. EV sales are growing rapidly and are projected to comprise over 30 percent of all vehicles by 2040. This informative presentation will examine various funding opportunities for EV charging station infrastructure and promote applications prior to upcoming funding deadlines.

Submit Comments and Questions to NCTCOG

Email: transinfo@nctcog.org

Website: www.nctcog.org/input

Fax: 817-640-3028

Phone: 817-695-9240

Mail: P.O. Box 5888

Arlington, TX 76005-5888

For special accommodations due to a disability or for language translation, call 817-608-2365 or email cbaylor@nctcog.org. Reasonable accommodations will be made. Para ajustes especiales por discapacidad o para interpretación de idiomas, llame al 817-608-2365 o por email: cbaylor@nctcog.org. Se harán las adaptaciones razonables.