Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

State Patrol Report Now Shows Two Minnesotans Died In Crash

By Kim David
Posted by 
Z-Rock 107.7
Z-Rock 107.7
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cloquet, MN (KROC AM News) - It turns out two people died in a traffic crash Tuesday in northeast Minnesota. An SUV that was on I-35 near Cloquet left the freeway and ended up in the St. Louis River. The State Patrol identified the passenger who died as 78-year-old Barbara Kimber of Carlton. The State Patrol has now identified the driver as 80-year-old Steven Kimber of Carlton, who also died at the scene.

therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Z-Rock 107.7

Z-Rock 107.7

Rochester, MN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
724K+
Views
ABOUT

Z-Rock 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Remer, MN
City
Hibbing, MN
Local
Minnesota Traffic
State
Minnesota State
City
Duluth, MN
Cloquet, MN
Accidents
City
Carlton, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
City
Cloquet, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Cloquet, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Pine River, MN
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brooklyn#Suv#Traffic Accident#State Patrol Report#Minnesotans#The State Patrol#Suv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Rochester, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Missing Milwaukee Area Man May Be in the Rochester Area

Taylor Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities say a missing Wisconsin man could be in the Rochester area. The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Richard Jacobus left the Milwaukee area last Monday headed for Rochester but he never arrived. Law enforcement in east-central Minnesota got involved after they were informed the missing man might be in that region and his vehicle was found in Taylor Falls last Friday, but he remains missing.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Heads Up: Minnesota Drivers Are Targeted In Latest Texting Scam

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is warning Minnesota drivers of a phishing scam that is targeting Minnesota drivers. According to a Facebook post from MnDOT, the agency was notified of a scam that has the scammer claiming to be MnDOT. This is not the case. If you receive a text message that looks like the one below, DON'T CLICK THE LINK.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Rochester, Faribault Women Hurt In Dodge County Crash

Claremont, MN (KROC AM News) - Two women and a teenage girl were injured in a traffic crash involving a semi-truck. It happened around 6:00 pm Friday in Dodge County. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a Jeep driven by 40-year-old Heidi Sammon of Faribault was eastbound on Highway 14 near Claremont when the vehicle collided with the truck that was northbound on 160th Ave.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Search For Missing Minnesota Woman Has Tragic Ending

Isanti, MN (KROC AM News) - It appears the search for a missing east-central Minnesota woman has had a tragic ending. A search for 32-year-old Amanda Jo Vangrinsven started last week after she was reported missing. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a rural site Tuesday...
Rochester, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Body Found Near Rochester Railroad Tracks

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester bicyclist called 911 around 6:30 Wednesday morning to report spotting a body along some railroad tracks. The site is in the area of the 5th St and 4th Ave NW, near an RPU substation. Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says investigators were still...
Buffalo, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Man Charged With Killing Former Rochester Woman in Mass Shooting is Ruled Competent

Buffalo, MN (KROC-AM News) - The man charged with a deadly shooting at a medical clinic in central Minnesota has been found competent to stand trial. The decision was handed down today by a judge in Wright County, where 67-year-old Gregory Ulrich is charged with 2nd-degree murder, multiple counts of attempted murder, and a felony explosives charge. He is accused of entering the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo on February 9th and opening fire with a handgun, killing a former Rochester woman. 37-year-old Lindsay Overbay worked at the Mayo Clinic before moving to Buffalo and taking a job with Allina. Four other people were shot and wounded in the rampage.
Austin, MNPosted by
Z-Rock 107.7

Not Guilty Pleas Entered by Teenage Austin Murder Suspect

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - A teenager accused of a recent murder in Austin today entered not guilty pleas to three counts of second-degree murder. 18-year-old Miguel Nunez is accused of shooting and fatally wounding 45-year-old David Harris during what Austin police described as a drug-related robbery at the victim's home on June 5th. Nunez fled to his hometown of Sioux Falls Dakota and was captured on July 8th. He is due back in court next month for an evidentiary hearing and remains jailed on $500,000 conditional bail.

Comments / 0

Community Policy