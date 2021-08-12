State Patrol Report Now Shows Two Minnesotans Died In Crash
Cloquet, MN (KROC AM News) - It turns out two people died in a traffic crash Tuesday in northeast Minnesota. An SUV that was on I-35 near Cloquet left the freeway and ended up in the St. Louis River. The State Patrol identified the passenger who died as 78-year-old Barbara Kimber of Carlton. The State Patrol has now identified the driver as 80-year-old Steven Kimber of Carlton, who also died at the scene.therockofrochester.com
