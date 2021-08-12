State Patrol Report Now Shows Two Minnesotans Died In Crash

Buffalo, MN (KROC-AM News) - The man charged with a deadly shooting at a medical clinic in central Minnesota has been found competent to stand trial. The decision was handed down today by a judge in Wright County, where 67-year-old Gregory Ulrich is charged with 2nd-degree murder, multiple counts of attempted murder, and a felony explosives charge. He is accused of entering the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo on February 9th and opening fire with a handgun, killing a former Rochester woman. 37-year-old Lindsay Overbay worked at the Mayo Clinic before moving to Buffalo and taking a job with Allina. Four other people were shot and wounded in the rampage.