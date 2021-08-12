Cancel
Retail

Another Record-Breaking Month for Wholesale Prices

By Christine LaFave Grace
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProducer prices rose 7.8% year over year in July, easily hurdling the 7.3% 12-month jump recorded in June and the 6.6% climb recorded in May, making three straight months of record-breaking price increases. Higher prices for automobiles, auto parts and airline travel services accounted for a big portion of July's...

www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Comments / 0

#Wholesale Price#Food Prices#Consumer Price Index#Travel Services#Winsight Grocery Business
