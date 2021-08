Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde and Sheriff Eric Higgins have filed a motion to intervene in the legal challenge to the state law that prohibits public mask requirements. County attorneys filed the motion to intervene on behalf of Hyde and Higgins today. Hyde wants to be able to require masks in the building that are under his jurisdiction, which includes the Pulaski County Courthouse, where tomorrow’s hearing will be held. Higgins also wants to require masks at the Pulaski County Jail, which he oversees. The mask mandate prohibition exempts facilities operated by the Arkansas Department of Corrections, but not local jails.