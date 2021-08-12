Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Fore! Cheyenne Golfers Get Ready To Swing Into Divots And Drivers 2021

By Mat Murdock
Posted by 
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Downtown District Authority is back at it this year with the 2nd Annual Divots And Drivers. After being able to hold the inaugural event last year to great success, it's looking like the DDA is moving full steam ahead with the sequel. The event is coming up on September 11th. Last year's event was a benefit to purchase new planters in Downtown off Lincolnway. This year's event will benefit a rehab project for an area Downtown known as "The Hole".

newcountry991.com

Comments / 0

New Country 99.1

New Country 99.1

Windsor, CO
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fore#Golfers#Dda#The Cheyenne Country Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
thegolfnewsnet.com

How high should a golfer tee up the ball for their driver?

How high should a golfer tee up the ball with their driver? Ask a variety of golfers, and you'll probably get a handful of different answers. Golfers don't all tee up the ball at the same height -- high or low -- with the driver in hand. However, for most...
Marshall Independent

Getting ready for ‘a good time’

MARSHALL — After a year of events put on hold for COVID-19, communities around Minnesota have been looking forward to having summer festivals and county fairs come back. Organizers of the Lyon County Fair are hoping the same holds true in Marshall this week. “I think we’re going to have...
journaltrib.com

Pirate girls’ golfers get ready to compete in new fall format

Coach Ryan Albrecht works with golfers Ava Wallin and Emma Taylor during a practice held Wednesday last week. Dave Tengesdal photo. Typically, Class B high school golf teams in North Dakota have had a long, cold offseason and just a little bit of preseason time to get back in the groove.
riverjournalonline.com

Fore! A Good Cause

Proceeds from the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber Foundation Tommy Bertoline Scholarship Golf Outing fund the scholarships. It will be held Sept. 20, 2021, at Hollow Brook Golf Club in Cortlandt. You can support the Foundation’s mission in one or more of several ways … Be a Sponsor; Play Golf; Sponsor...
chatsports.com

Golf Carts Are Parked, Walking Is in and, Yes, It’s Exercise

There is a new movement afoot in recreational golf: walking. In swelling numbers nationwide, golfers are spurning the motorized golf cart — a standard-bearer of American golf rounds for more than 50 years — and instead choosing to stride or stroll from shot to shot. It has contributed to a...
Sheridan Press

Get ready to polka

SHERIDAN — Big Horn Mountain Polka Club will be holding their monthly dance on Aug. 15. Light lunch will be served. The dance will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the American Legion at 137 N. Brooks St. Music will be provide by D. Marie and Company.
Golfsportswar.com

Why is it called "disc golf" and not "frisbee golf"? Isn't it played with

Addictive for sure, we've played a ton during the past 2 years -- bocohoo 08/16/2021 12:33PM. If you are a glutton for punishment go play Paul McBeth's new course near -- bocohoo 08/16/2021 12:34PM. Walnut Creek, which I alluded to below. About 12 minutes straight -- jdubforwahoowa 08/16/2021 12:26PM. Yup....
Wellington, COPosted by
New Country 99.1

The Human Bean Breaks Ground On New NoCo Location

Wellington, say hello to The Human Bean. The popular drive-thru coffee shop officially broke ground on its new Northern Colorado location on Tuesday, Aug. 10, according to reports. “Conversations on this location in Wellington began in 2015,” said Human Bean owner, Frank Sherman in a statement, as per the Loveland-Reporter...
Posted by
New Country 99.1

5 Best Colorado Restaurants in the Absolute Middle of Nowhere

Sometimes life gets noisy, right? Especially after this last year, we've all been searching for those gems of destinations that aren't crowded with people. If you're mapping out a road trip, you crave a long drive and change of scenery, or you've just gotta go get the 'Gram, there are a few places off the beaten path that you can grab a decent bite that aren't truck stops.
wrangellsentinel.com

Getting ready for the season to start

Tyson Messmer was among the high school swim team members practicing Friday in their first week of preparation for the season, which will start next month. Meets are tentatively planned for Ketchikan, Petersburg, Sitka and Juneau, culminating in the state tournament in early November. Most of the swim competition last year was virtual, due to COVID-19 travel and social-distancing restrictions, with the team racing in its home pool and sending in times to measure against other schools.
GolfThrillist

How to Create the Ultimate Mini Golf Course in Your Backyard

This is a DIY project you can definitely ace. We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. Playing mini...
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne IHOP Might Be Getting Boozy

I'm one of those people who believes I suffer form RBF... Resting Brunch Face. Brunch is one of my favorite things on this planet and I'm almost always down to enjoy a sweet and savory meal. And you know what sets brunch apart from breakfast, right?. The booze. Which is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy