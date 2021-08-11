Cancel
Marshalltown, IA

Valois Brintnall

 6 days ago

Valois Brintnall, 92, of Marshalltown, Iowa, passed away August 6, 2021 in her home at The Willows of Marshalltown. Funeral Services and Visitation will be held on Friday, August 13 at Anderson Funeral Home in Marshalltown. Visitation will begin at 11:00, followed by funeral service beginning at 12.15. Light Refreshments will be served following the service. A private graveside burial service will be held at Riverside Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to: Marshalltown Community Theatre, Tuesday Musical and any charitable cause of your choosing. Online condolences may be made at.

