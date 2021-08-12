Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical Science

Blood Test Spots Biological Markers for Schizophrenia

US News and World Report
 4 days ago

THURSDAY, Aug. 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Schizophrenia is a debilitating disease that can make navigating daily life a massive challenge, but a new blood test could flag it in its early stages, researchers say. Their analysis of blood samples identified epigenetic markers — part of your DNA — that...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna Test#Blood Test#Dna Methylation#Schizophrenia#Healthday News#Translational Psychiatry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Medical Science
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Diseases & Treatmentsfoxwilmington.com

Scientists look to blood tests to spot dementia risk early on

A recent study out of Mississippi indicated a blood test was useful in determining patients facing an increased risk in cognitive decline, decades ahead of symptom onset. Researchers have been looking to blood tests as an easier alternative to detect Alzheimer’s as opposed to pricey brain scans and spinal taps. The study from the University of Mississippi Medical Center comes after a blood test developed by C2N Diagnostics of St. Louis became the first to land on the market last December, and months prior, a team of researchers from Sweden made headlines when part of a three-cohort study across Colombia, Sweden and Arizona found signs of the cognitive disease 20 years before anticipated symptom onset, when using Eli Lilly’s blood test.
Mental Healthtechnologynetworks.com

Machine Learning Blood Analysis Could Predict Schizophrenia Risk

An innovative strategy that analyzes a region of the genome offers the possibility of early diagnosis of schizophrenia, reports a team led by researchers at Baylor College of Medicine. The strategy applied a machine learning algorithm called SPLS-DA to analyze specific regions of the human genome called CoRSIVs, hoping to reveal epigenetic markers for the condition.
Cancerstanford.edu

Blood test predicts chances of lymphoma relapse after therapy

Tools that track circulating tumor DNA, or ctDNA -- teeny fragments of genetic material released into the blood by dying cancer cells -- are giving doctors a clearer picture of which cancer patients respond to treatment and how quickly they do so. Now, Stanford Medicine researchers have shown that such...
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Phenotyping Alzheimer's disease with blood tests

Alzheimer's disease (AD) is characterized by brain protein aggregates of amyloid-β (Aβ) and phosphorylated tau (pTau) that become plaques and tangles, and dystrophic neurites surrounding the plaques, which are accompanied by downstream neurodegeneration. These protein changes can be used as biomarkers detected through positron emission tomography (PET) imaging and in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), allowing for ATN (amyloid, tau, and neurodegeneration) classification of patients. This phenotyping has become standard in AD clinical trials to overcome the high misclassification rate (20 to 30%) for clinical criteria and also enables enrollment of preclinical AD patients. The recent approval of the first disease-modifying anti-amyloid immunotherapy, aducanumab, for AD will generate a need for widely accessible and inexpensive biomarkers for ATN classification of patients with cognitive complaints. Technological advances have also overcome the challenges of measuring the extraordinarily low amounts of brain-derived proteins in blood samples, and recent studies indicate that AD blood tests may soon be possible.
Jackson, MSumc.edu

Blood tests may show dementia risk decades before symptoms appear

New research from the University of Mississippi Medical Center shows that blood tests could provide an easier and earlier way to identify people most at-risk for cognitive impairment. The research, published online August 4 in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology, shows that higher blood plasma...
Mental Healthmomjunction.com

Schizophrenia In Child: Symptoms, Causes, And Treatment

Schizophrenia is a severe mental health disorder characterized by distorted perception, emotions, thinking, behavior, and use of language. It is a type of psychosis where the child may experience disconnection from reality. The severity of schizophrenia may change over time, with periods of worsening and remission of symptoms. Schizophrenia may...
HealthNeuroscience News

Brain Gene Expression Patterns Altered by Chronic Opioid Use

Summary: Opioid use disorder affects genes associated with proinflammatory immune molecule encoding and genes associated with remodeling the extracellular matrix, suggesting the connection between neurons may be altered as a result of opioid use. Additionally, those with OUD have higher levels of microglia in the brain. Source: Elsevier. The epidemic...
NFLPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This simple blood test could detect dementia effectively

In a recent study published in Nature Communications, researchers found that a single biomarker can accurately indicate the presence of underlying neurodegeneration in people with cognitive issues. They found levels of a protein called neurofilament light chain (NfL) in the blood can identify those who may have neurodegenerative diseases such...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study finds genetic risk of COVID-19

An analysis of the DNA of thousands of people who have been infected with the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and shown a positive test for the disease it causes, COVID-19, shows that they have several DNA characteristics in common. The study, based on samples from the UK Biobank, is detailed in the International Journal of Data Mining and Bioinformatics and could offer up a way to genetically profile individuals for susceptibility to the disease.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

At-Home Saliva Test Can Spot COVID Variants

FRIDAY, Aug. 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Spit and scan. That's all you have to do, and in less than an hour, you can not only find out if you have COVID-19 but what variant you have, all without leaving your home. This is the hope and promise of a...
Mental Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Associations Between Schizophrenia Polygenic Liability, Symptom Dimensions, and Cognitive Ability in Schizophrenia.

By Sophie E Legge,Alastair G Cardno,Judith Allardyce,Charlotte Dennison,Leon Hubbard,Antonio F Pardiñas,Alexander Richards,Elliott Rees,Arianna Di Florio,Valentina Escott-Price,Stanley Zammit,Peter Holmans,Michael J Owen,Michael C O'Donovan,James T R Walters. Schizophrenia is a clinically heterogeneous disorder. It is currently unclear how variability in symptom dimensions and cognitive ability is associated with genetic liability for schizophrenia.
New Orleans, LAfox8live.com

Doctors can test for COVID-19 antibody levels in blood donors

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you’ve donated blood in the last year or so you may have noticed a new test in your file. Blood donations are a vital part of our healthcare system. Dr. Tim Peterson, The Blood Center Medical Director, said, “The blood you donate today is what’s available tomorrow.”
ScienceNature.com

A machine learning case–control classifier for schizophrenia based on DNA methylation in blood

Epigenetic dysregulation is thought to contribute to the etiology of schizophrenia (SZ), but the cell type-specificity of DNA methylation makes population-based epigenetic studies of SZ challenging. To train an SZ case–control classifier based on DNA methylation in blood, therefore, we focused on human genomic regions of systemic interindividual epigenetic variation (CoRSIVs), a subset of which are represented on the Illumina Human Methylation 450K (HM450) array. HM450 DNA methylation data on whole blood of 414 SZ cases and 433 non-psychiatric controls were used as training data for a classification algorithm with built-in feature selection, sparse partial least squares discriminate analysis (SPLS-DA); application of SPLS-DA to HM450 data has not been previously reported. Using the first two SPLS-DA dimensions we calculated a “risk distance” to identify individuals with the highest probability of SZ. The model was then evaluated on an independent HM450 data set on 353 SZ cases and 322 non-psychiatric controls. Our CoRSIV-based model classified 303 individuals as cases with a positive predictive value (PPV) of 80%, far surpassing the performance of a model based on polygenic risk score (PRS). Importantly, risk distance (based on CoRSIV methylation) was not associated with medication use, arguing against reverse causality. Risk distance and PRS were positively correlated (Pearson r = 0.28, P = 1.28 × 10−12), and mediational analysis suggested that genetic effects on SZ are partially mediated by altered methylation at CoRSIVs. Our results indicate two innate dimensions of SZ risk: one based on genetic, and the other on systemic epigenetic variants.
HealthDerrick

Which blood tests are best to monitor thyroid level?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I had my thyroid removed in 2004 due to papillary carcinoma. I see an ear, nose and throat doctor once a year, at which time I have an ultrasound of my neck area. My primary care physician orders blood tests every three months to primarily determine if my levothyroxine dosage is correct. Please advise which thyroid-related blood tests that you would recommend to appropriately monitor my level of medication. My ENT told me that an incorrect dosage may result in heart issues. - J.E.

Comments / 0

Community Policy