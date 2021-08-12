Blink Charging Co., A Short Squeeze In The Making

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) is quickly becoming a new focus for the market. Not only are investors seeking investment opportunities in EV stocks other than OEM manufacturers but Blink Charging Co. and stocks like it are getting a boost from infrastructure legislation. While we still have a ways to go before infrastructure legislation becomes law and actually has an impact on the business, some form of legislation is sure to pass and include aid for the EV industry. Getting back to Blink Charging Co., the Q3 results are a little mixed in terms of the analysts' expectations but prove definitively the high and rising demand for electric vehicle infrastructure like Blink Charging Co. charging stations.