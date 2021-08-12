Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Clarence House shares 70 year throwback of the Queen and Philip with baby Charles and Anne

By Elena Chabo
goodhousekeeping.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clarence House Instagram account, which shares news and updates on behalf of the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, shared a throwback photo on Wednesday (11 August) stretching back to the summer of 1951. The sweet black and white snap showed the Queen and Prince Philip enjoying a sunny August afternoon in the Clarence House gardens with baby Prince Charles and Princess Anne playing in the grass.

www.goodhousekeeping.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince Of Wales#British Royal Family#Uk#Clarencehouse#Google Arts And Culture
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

This Is What Prince George Calls Queen Elizabeth

Prince George was Prince William and Kate Middleton's first born child. While he was the third great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth, he was her very first great-grandson, which was undoubtedly very special. Given this information, it should come as no surprise that George and his great-grandmother have a close relationship that is different than her majesty's relationship with her other 10 great-grandchildren! "It is telling that the Queen, who is expert at not appearing to have any [favorites], goes out of her way to spend time with young George," The Sun reported back in 2019. The outlet also reported that the queen has always done something special for George — she would "[take] time to select little presents that she [would leave] at the foot of George's bed" whenever he would sleep over at Buckingham Palace.
WorldNewsweek

New Prince George Photo for Eighth Birthday Compared to Young Prince William

Prince George turns 8 years old tomorrow and his mother Kate Middleton has released a heartwarming birthday photo to mark the occasion. The third-in-line to the British throne is pictured in Norfolk where the family have their country retreat, Anmer Hall, in Sandringham. The prince smiles warmly as he sits...
WorldDaily Beast

Prince George’s Birthday Photo Silently Rebukes Everything Harry and Meghan

Kate and William have probably long fantasized about issuing a statement saying: “Screw you, Harry and Meghan! That is not how we do things round here!”. Instead, as befits the royal world of semaphore, they put out a deeply traditional photo of their son that could be construed as saying the same thing.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Offensive Keepsake Prince Charles Kept Close To Him During His Honeymoon With Diana

Prince Charles was certainly an eligible bachelor back in the day. In fact, royal experts say he "had more than 20 relationships over the 13 years between 1967 and 1980," according to the Evening Standard. Interestingly, Charles was in love with a married woman when he was introduced to Princess Diana, according to the new PBS documentary "In Their Own Words: Diana, Princess of Wales." Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles met at a polo match, and he was said to be "immediately [and] passionately" in love with her. However, she was married to a man named Andrew Parker Bowles, leaving Charles to merely pine for what he could not have.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

This video of the Queen telling off Prince William is going viral

As well as being, well, the most recognisable monarch in the world, the Queen is still a normal mother, grandmother and great-grandmother behind closed doors - and she's proven just that in this latest viral clip. A newly resurfaced video shows the Queen telling off her grandson Prince William (in...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Princess Diana's private bedrooms revealed in unearthed photos

Princess Diana lived in several beautiful properties throughout her lifetime, from her childhood home Althorp House where her brother Charles Spencer still resides, to her Kensington Palace apartment she shared with her husband Prince Charles and two young children Prince William and Prince Harry. PHOTOS: 12 rarely-seen photos of Princess...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Best Life

This Is the One Lie Prince Harry Won't Cover in His Memoir, Say Sources

The news that Prince Harry is writing memoir due out next year has sent shock waves through Buckingham and Kensington Palaces, which were reportedly unaware a tell-all book penned by the prince was in the offing. The Royal Family had already been bracing for the worst with next month's release of the updated edition of 2020's sudsy Finding Freedom, which is said to cover the behind-the-scenes story of Megxit as well as the events in the Sussexes' lives since moving to California, as told by the couple's closest friends and allies.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Charles Spencer didn't walk daughter Kitty down the aisle - this is why

There was another fabulous and star-studded royal wedding on Saturday – and this one was held in Rome, with Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer tying the knot with her new husband, Michael Lewis. The ceremony took place in front of guests who included Lady Kitty's friends singer Pixie Lott...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Prince Harry's Popularity Just Hit an All-Time Low. Here's Why, Sources Say.

Once one of the most popular members of the Royal Family (second only to Queen Elizabeth), Prince Harry is now seeing his popularity hit an all-time low in the U.K. After months of revealing interviews about his family—reserving his most damning criticisms for his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William—and the recent news that he's writing a tell-all memoir to be published next year, Harry's stock has plunged precipitously, making him the subject of widespread derision and outrage in England. The latest YouGov poll from the U.K. reveals that the Duke of Sussex is only one step from the bottom of the list that ranks the popularity of 15 members of the Royal Family. He came in one slot above the disgraced Prince Andrew, who withdrew from public life in 2019 amid reports of his connections and alleged involvement with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. (The Duke of York has denied those allegations.)
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Reports: Prince Charles Wants To Rescue Grandchild Archie From America

There are too many outlandish stories about the royal family to count, but the idea that Prince Charles is really going to fly over the Atlantic ocean on some rescue mission is especially out there. Gossip Cop has seen a few stories about the heir to the throne taking his grandson Archie away from his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Here are some of the shocking royal rumors we’ve investigated recently.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

6 times Sarah Ferguson wowed in her tiara after her royal wedding

Friday 23 July marks 35 years since Sarah Ferguson tied the knot with Prince Andrew . Despite divorcing in 1996, the couple have remained good friends and still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. On her wedding day in 1986, the bride was given the York tiara, believed to...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson receives rare invite to Balmoral from the Queen

Sarah Ferguson will reportedly visit the Queen at Balmoral this summer after a rare invite was extended to her former daughter-in-law. Her Majesty is said to have granted the Duchess an open invitation to spend time at her Scottish residence alongside her ex-husband, whom she still lives with at Royal Lodge, Windsor, Prince Andrew.
WorldHello Magazine

Why Princess Charlene cried on her wedding day to Prince Albert

Princess Charlene was pictured shedding a few tears on her wedding day to Prince Albert II of Monaco back in 2011. Photos show the royal dabbing her cheek with a tissue as the couple emerged from Sainte Devote church following their religious ceremony at the Prince's Palace of Monaco. The...
Worldtatler.com

Princess Caroline of Hanover is embracing ageing by showing off chic grey locks

The House of Grimaldi has always been known for its style and elegance, linked to the great fashion designers of Europe, and remembered for trailblazing when it comes to their beauty choices, too (case in point: the punk princess, Princess Charlene, with her undercut). So it is unsurprising that its de facto matriarch, Princess Caroline, has embraced ageing in the most graceful way possible, showing off her silver-hued locks at the recent Red Cross Summer concert in Monte Carlo.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

Prince Harry Made His "Intentions Clear" That He Wants Lilibet Christened at Windsor in Front of the Queen

Wondering if/when Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet might be christened? Apparently, the royal couple are hoping that the event will happen at Windsor—in front of Harry's grandmother the Queen. According to The Daily Mail, Harry went ahead and made his "intensions clear" during his trip home to England for Princess Diana's statue unveiling—where he reunited with Prince William for the first time since Prince Philip's funeral.

Comments / 0

Community Policy