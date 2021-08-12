Cancel
Douglas County, NV

Douglas County legal - 15892

Record-Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No.:00000009117110 Title Order No.:200505995 FHA/VA/PMI No.: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 03/06/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 03/20/2006 as Instrument No. 0670214, Book No. 0306 and Page No. 6666 of official records in the office of the County Recorder of DOUGLAS County, State of NEVADA. EXECUTED BY: ALLAN E SCHINDLER, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, check drawn by state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings bank. DATE OF SALE: 09/15/2021 TIME OF SALE: 1:00 PM PLACE OF SALE: AT THE DOUGLAS COUNTY COURTHOUSE LOCATED AT 1038 BUCKEYE ROAD, MINDEN, NV 89423. STREET ADDRESS and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1547 TOPAZ RANCH ROAD, WELLINGTON, NEVADA 89444 LOT 2, IN BLOCK H, AS SHOWN ON THE MAP ENTITLED TOPAZ RANCH ESTATES, UNIT NO. 4, FILED FOR RECORD NOVEMBER 16, 1970, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF DOUGLAS COUNTY, NEVADA, AS DOCUMENT NO. 50212. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”, the lender is unable to validate the condition, defects or disclosure issues of said property and buyer waves the disclosure requirements under NRS 113.130 by purchasing at the sale and signing said receipt. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $295,833.05. Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Breach and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Breach and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Breach and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: AGENCY SALES and POSTING 3210 EL CAMINO REAL SUITE 200 IRVINE, CA 92602 714-730-2727 www.servicelinkASAP.com BARRETT DAFFIN FRAPPIER TREDER and WEISS, LLP as Trustee Dated: 08/05/2021.

