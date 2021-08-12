PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi Insists Lionel Messi's £30m-a-year Deal Does Not Breach UEFA's FFP Rules

If Lionel Messi’s departure from Barcelona was genuinely sad for him, his arrival at Paris Saint-Germain is just depressing for the game.It is another development in this saga that completely articulates the absurdity of football’s modern finances, and the lack of competitive balance that is destroying the core of the sport.The constant counter-argument is that PSG are one of a limited number of choices, because few others can afford him. That is precisely the problem and why it is so depressing. It isn’t some coincidence.It comes from a decades-long absence of regulation in football, that allowed some clubs to...