PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi Insists Lionel Messi's £30m-a-year Deal Does Not Breach UEFA's FFP Rules

By Amreen
90min.com
 4 days ago

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelafi has insisted that no Financial Fair Play rules were breached by signing Lionel Messi. The Ligue 1 giants announced the capture of the Argentine on Tuesday after Barcelona revealed they wouldn't be able to offer him a new contract. Messi joins Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, and Gianluigi Donnarumma at the Parc des Princes, and questions have been raised over how PSG could afford to add the former Barcelona man to their wage bill without flouting FFP rules.

