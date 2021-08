In addition to showering twice daily, we also somehow managed to eat a lot of great things during the month of July. That included the best smash burger we’ve had in NYC, a spread of Uyghur and Senegalese dishes, and the perfect dinner when you want to sit by yourself, look sexy, and possibly eat a plate of fries. Do martinis and fried food count as dinner? We say yes. Anyways, here are the eight best dishes we ate in July.