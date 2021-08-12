Cancel
UEFA

Lion Links: 8/12/21

By ChristopherAdams
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, friends! This is a big day for Orlando City and an exciting time of the year in soccer. Yesterday was an interesting one and there’s plenty to discuss, plus a huge match-up tonight at Exploria Stadium. I’m not one to dawdle, so let’s jump right in. Orlando City...

MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando’s Role Players Must Help the Offense

This has not been the best couple of weeks for Orlando City. Since the start of July, the Lions have won twice in eight games and have had disappointing results against multiple Eastern Conference bottom-feeders, including Inter Miami and FC Cincinnati last week. The recent string of performances is definitely not due to the play of Orlando’s stars. Nani has maintained his MVP pace, tied for the league lead in combined goals and assists, while Mauricio Pereyra has started hitting his stride, controlling the tempo of most games, and flashing his elite vision — all while the defense continues to do a good job, even while battling injuries.
Orlando, FLThe Mane Land

PawedCast Episode 258: Miami & Cincy Rewinds, Pride-Chicago, Santos Laguna Preview and More

RSS feed for The Mane Land PawedCast. Subscribe with Google Play. Orlando City is on a three-game unbeaten run after a pair of uninspiring 1-1 draws against rival Inter Miami (at home) and perennially bad FC Cincinnati (on the road) since our last episode. The Lions could, and should, have taken more from both games but points are points and the soccer gods seem unwilling to allow Oscar Pareja to have his preferred starters all healthy at the same time, so second place in the conference isn’t a bad place to be, all things considered.
The Independent

Carli Lloyd: Team USA soccer player resigns after splitting with teammates in anthem protest

Carli Lloyd has said she is retiring from the USA soccer team, less than two weeks after splitting with her teammates over kneeling during the US national anthem at the Olympics.The 39-year-old soccer player made the announcement on her Twitter page. She will play her final game in the autumn in their series of friendlies. She will also see out the season with the Gotham Football Club.“When I first started out with the National Team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships,” she...
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City vs. Santos Laguna: Three Keys to Victory

Orlando City is playing in its first international tournament tonight as the Lions host Liga MX side Santos Laguna in a Leagues Cup quarterfinal match. There are plenty of unknowns heading into this game, but that doesn’t mean we can’t take a look at some key factors in Orlando City’s bid to advance in this tournament. What do the Lions need to do to defeat Santos, and move on to the semifinals?
Sporting KC dominate FC Dallas, 2-0

Alan Pulido and Daniel Salloi scored goals, and the Sporting Kansas City defense made sure that held up with a 2-0 win over homestanding FC Dallas on Saturday in Frisco, Texas. Sporting KC (11-4-4, 37 points) has a five-match unbeaten streak on the road, with four wins and a draw...
Sallói, Pulido score to help Sporting KC beat FC Dallas 2-0

FRISCO, Texas --  Alan Pulido scored his third goal in his last three starts, Dániel Sallói added his 11th goal of the season and Sporting Kansas City beat FC Dallas 2-0 on Saturday night. Pulido ran onto a through ball by Gadi Kinda before side-netting a first-touch shot from...
Bou scores on penalty kick, MLS-leading Revs beat Toronto

TORONTO (AP) — Gustavo Bou scored on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute to help the MLS-leading New England Revolution beat Toronto FC 2-1 on Saturday night. The penalty was called after Eriq Zavaleta took down Adam Buksa in front of goal. Bou, in his 50th regular-season game for the Revolution, slotted home his 12th goal of the season — and 11th in his last 13 appearances.
Preview: Matchday 18, Minnesota United vs. LA Galaxy

And we are reminded at times that soccer means very little just as it can be a place of joy in sadness. Minnesota United begin the second half of their season tonight against the LA Galaxy, a team they haven’t faced since 2019, a game that saw the Loons eliminated from their first MLS playoff appearance. After a disappointing 2020 the Galaxy have been resurrected under head coach Greg Vanney currently sitting at 3rd place in the West with a 10-6-2 record. Minnesota, meanwhile, continues its run of great results, having lost once in their last 13 since dropping their first four, and having risen to 5th in the West, with a record of 7-5-5. Historically the Galaxy have had the better of the Loons, winning five of their previous seven encounters and drawing twice. But playing at Allianz Field is getting even tougher for visiting teams as Minnesota hasn’t lost at home in their last six. The nationally televised game this evening sets up to be the highlight of the weekend as the Loons, facing a top of the league team, try to prove they are more than merely playoff contenders, and the Galaxy work to confirm their regained relevance.
How to Watch Minnesota United vs. LA Galaxy: Lineups, odds, game thread

LA start newcomers Dejan Joveljic and Niko Hämäläinen, while Jonathan Klinsmann makes his debut this season in goal. The LA Galaxy will attempt to extend their unbeaten run to four games, when they take on Minnesota United in St. Paul on Saturday afternoon in a nationally televised game. The Galaxy...
Goal and highlights: Minnesota United 0-1 Los Angeles Galaxy in MLS 2021

Thank you for following the broadcast on VAVEL.COM. Continue visiting the portal so you don't miss any detail of the most relevant national and international sport. As hard as they tried and as much as they were superior, Minnesota United falls at home 0-1 against the Los Angeles Galaxy; beyond the fact that Kévin Cabral was the scorer of the only goal, the most important man of the game was Jonathan Klinsmann, who made at least four vital interventions to prevent the match from ending in a draw.
Minnesota United stymied at home in 1-0 loss to Galaxy

Coming into Saturday's game at Allianz Field, Minnesota United had never beaten the Los Angeles Galaxy, with just two draws to show for its efforts in seven attempts. The Galaxy has always been among the most star-studded sides in Major League Soccer, and at times it felt like that star power created an unbridgeable chasm between the teams.
Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns: Final Score 1-1 as Thorns Equalize on Late Goal

An early Jodie Taylor goal was canceled out by a late Simone Charley header as the Orlando Pride (5-4-6, 21 points) drew with the Portland Thorns (9-3-2, 29 points) 1-1 tonight at Exploria Stadium. It’s a valuable point against the top team in the league, but will be seen by the Pride as a missed opportunity with Portland missing several key players.
Martínez scores, Guzan has 3 saves as Atlanta beats LAFC 1-0

ATLANTA (AP) — Josef Martínez scored his third goal in his last three appearances and Atlanta United beat Los Angeles FC 1-0 on Sunday. Martínez, on a breakaway, ran onto a low cross Ezequiel Barco and put away a one-touch finish from the center of the area in the 47th minute.
Nashville SC defeats D.C. United to continue home prowess

C.J. Sapong and Alex Muyl each scored twice, and Hany Mukhtar added a goal with an assist, as Nashville SC rallied from an early deficit to extend their home unbeaten streak to 13 matches, while cooling off D.C. United in a 5-2 victory Sunday night. Down 1-0 inside of the...
Storm Advisory 8/11/21: NHL News, Daily Links, and Roundup

Friends, this is my last week with the @Canes. Working for the team for the last decade has been a dream come true, but it's the right time to begin the next chapter outside of sports here in Raleigh. pic.twitter.com/xDa9Ib9ToE— Michael Smith (@MSmithCanes) August 9, 2021. Congrats to Brady Skjei...
Atlanta United gets second consecutive win as they defeat LAFC at Home

Atlanta United won a decisive battle against LAFC 1-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Both clubs were attack-minded in play, but it was Josef Martinez’s goal that pushed the five stripes past the visitors. The 1-0 victory marks their second consecutive win. In the 31′ minute, Ezequiel Barco came close to a...
Atlanta United 1-0 LAFC: Rate and React

As where Atlanta United’s win over the Columbus Crew last week was great to see for the attacking explosion, the Five Stripes win Sunday over LAFC was equally gratifying for winning the three points through its ability to see out the game against a potent attacking force. Atlanta looked labored at times, but still, the team is creating better and better attacking opportunities in recent weeks. With Luiz Araujo set to join and the current squad continuing to gel under a new head coach, things are looking up in Atlanta these days.
Atlanta United blanks LAFC on Josef Martinez goal

Josef Martinez scored his fifth goal of the season and third in as many games to lift Atlanta United to a 1-0 victory over visiting LAFC on Sunday afternoon. Martinez's goal sealed the first back-to-back wins since the first two games of the 2020 campaign for Atlanta (4-6-9, 21 points), which climbed one spot to ninth in the Eastern Conference standings with the victory.

