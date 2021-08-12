Cancel
West Lake Hills, TX

West Lake Hills calls $25 million November bond election

By Amy Rae Dadamo
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 6 days ago
West Lake Hills voters will go to the polls Nov. 2 to decide the fate of a $25 million bond package to address the city’s aging infrastructure. Council met virtually Aug. 11 to unanimously approve placing the bond election on the ballot. The capital improvements bond will be the first...

