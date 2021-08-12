West Lake Hills calls $25 million November bond election

TxDOT breaks ground on Oak Hill Parkway; now faces federal lawsuit. The Texas Department of Transportation broke ground in July on the Oak Hill Parkway project in Southwest Austin and now faces a federal court challenge. If completed, construction will add lanes to Hwy. 290, remove traffic signals, and create flyovers throughout a 7-mile stretch along Hwy. 71 and Hwy. 290. The project faces resistance from some in the Oak Hill community. Opponents, led by Save Barton Creek Association and the Oak Hill Neighbors, have filed for an injunction to stop removal of sizable oak trees. Ultimately, the group wants a smaller-scaled project, according to the Save Barton Creek Association website. TxDOT has halted tree removal along part of the construction corridor in response to a notice sent July 30 from the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.The court ordered tree removal stopped until a preliminary hearing can be held Sept. 2. The state project aims to add vehicle capacity in a rapidly growing region, according to TxDOT. The project will cost $674 million as part of the nontolled Texas Clear Lanes project, according to TxDOT.