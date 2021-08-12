Can I fire my attorney and don’t get charge if he fails to do his job? And is taking decision with out asking me bad practice?

Before I start sorry for my grammar English is my second language and still learning. I made an offer on a building and contacted an attorney who agreed to help me with every step, the original contract stated that the building had to be vacant before closing but my attorney agreed to an escrow if the building wasn’t vacant without asking me, I decided to not proceed with the purchase of the building as the building is not vacant and will no be vacant for few more months, now I asked him to cancel the deal and is me my real state agent is suggesting that maybe he is not doing it because he will be responsible for my earnest money, if I fire this attorney and finish either the closing or cancel the deal with a different attorney can he still charge me for whatever service he claims to do?