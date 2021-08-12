Union play biggest match in club history against Club America in CCL Semifinals
The Philadelphia Union play their biggest match in club history against Concacaf giant’s Club America at the historic Estadio Azteca! Philly returns to their Concacaf Champions League (CCL) in Mexico on Thursday night against a team that is usually near the top of the Liga MX standings. This is truly a historic moment, but will the Union rise to that moment and show they belong with the top teams in the region?phillysportsnetwork.com
