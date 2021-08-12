Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Union play biggest match in club history against Club America in CCL Semifinals

By Tim Lovenguth
phillysportsnetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Union play their biggest match in club history against Concacaf giant’s Club America at the historic Estadio Azteca! Philly returns to their Concacaf Champions League (CCL) in Mexico on Thursday night against a team that is usually near the top of the Liga MX standings. This is truly a historic moment, but will the Union rise to that moment and show they belong with the top teams in the region?

phillysportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Bedoya
Person
Diego Maradona
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ccl#S Club#Ccl#The Philadelphia Union#Concacaf Champions League#Liga#Costa Rican#Philly#The New York Yankees#Central American#Thechampions#Club America
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Champions League
Place
Mexico City
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Independent

Carli Lloyd: Team USA soccer player resigns after splitting with teammates in anthem protest

Carli Lloyd has said she is retiring from the USA soccer team, less than two weeks after splitting with her teammates over kneeling during the US national anthem at the Olympics.The 39-year-old soccer player made the announcement on her Twitter page. She will play her final game in the autumn in their series of friendlies. She will also see out the season with the Gotham Football Club.“When I first started out with the National Team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships,” she...
MLSbrotherlygame.com

Philadelphia Union hosting a CCL semifinal watch party

In less than six days the Philadelphia Union will lineup for the most important match in the club’s history. This is because it is the first leg of the semifinals against Liga MX powerhouse Club America in the Concacaf Champions league. The team will also be playing inside one of North America’s famous stadiums, Estadio Azteca.
MLSfox4kc.com

Leagues Cup: Why is Sporting KC playing Club León?

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — As Sporting Kansas City continue their quest to remain atop the Western Conference, they take a midweek break from MLS play to take on Club León in the Leagues Cup quarterfinal. The Leagues Cup is an international tournament between the top performing teams in Major League...
MLSphillysportsnetwork.com

Will Union look to depth at New England ahead of CCL Semifinal?

The Union are gearing up for a crucial part of their 2021 season. Past the halfway point Philly is sitting in third place in the eastern conference. It’s anything but a comfortable place to be, with a congested playoff picture. The Union now play first place New England and Mexican giants Club America in the CCL semifinals in the next five days. This presents some tough decisions that need to be made; will the Union look to their depth at New England ahead of CCL Semifinals?
MLSphillysportsnetwork.com

Union squad rotation and formation change will pay dividends in 2nd half of season

The Union went up to the supporters shield leading New England Revolution and almost pulled off a great feat. The Union came out in a 3-4-2-1 formation, rotated in four players for their normal starters, and almost snuck out of Foxboro with points. While this was a loss, the effort far outweighs the result as Philly gets ready for their biggest match in club history in the CCL semifinals.
MLSPosted by
90min

Peter Vermes predicts tough match against Club Leon in Leagues Cup

Sporting Kansas City head coach Peter Vermes wants the club to do all they can to carry on winning as the team prepares to kick off their 2021 Leagues Cup campaign against Club Leon on Tuesday at Children’s Mercy Park. The current Western Conference leaders have their eyes on the...
MLBfrontofficesports.com

CVC Deal Pits La Liga Against Top Clubs

Barcelona and Real Madrid publicly criticized an agreement between the league and CVC Capital Partners concerning the firm’s proposed $3.2 billion investment in league assets. La Liga needs a majority of the 42 teams in its first and second divisions to agree to the deal — which would see CVC...
Philadelphia, PAbrotherlygame.com

Concacaf Champions League semifinal an opportunity for Union fans to connect with Club América fanbase

Eighty-four years before then Senator Joe Biden and Walter Bahr helped kick off the first ever Philadelphia Union match at Lincoln Financial Field, Rafael Garza Gutiérrez and Germán Núñez Cortina decided to take the best players from two college teams in Mexico City and combine them into one. In October of 1916, Pedro “Cheto” Quintanilla came up with the name “América” for the club and designed the logo: a blue silhouette of the North and South American continents on a yellow ball with the red letters “C” and “A” on either side of the silhouette.
eurofootballrumours.com

Everton target Club America right-back Jorge Sanchez

It is an open secret that Everton need to sign a right-back. The latest reports in England suggest that Everton are targeting Club America right-back Jorge Sanchez. The Mexico international joined Club America from Santos Laguna in July 2018. His contract expires in the summer of 2025. In 112 appearances...
MLSchatsports.com

Game Thread: Philadelphia Union vs Club América, First Half

4’ - After a designed play, the kick is a miss-hit inside the penalty area and goes out for a goal kick. 3’ - Bedoya commits a foul, setting up a free kick for Club America at the top left side of the box. 2’ - Big chance here early...
Soccerchatsports.com

Union face tough task as Champions League resumes against Club América at Estadio Azteca

When the Philadelphia Union lace up their boots tonight, their sights will be set on getting a leg up on Mexican side Club América in the Concacaf Champions League semifinal. Coming into the match, Club América is unbeaten in their last eight matches in al competitions dating back to April 14, and has only lost one out of their last 16 matches. That loss came in the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 against Honduran side CD Olimpia.
MLSPosted by
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Union Sign Forward Matheus Davó and Prepare for Semifinal Concacaf Champions League Match

On Wednesday morning the Philadelphia Union announced that they acquired Brazilian striker Matheus “Davó” Alvarenga de Oliveira on loan from first division team Sport Club Corinthians Paulista. The 21-year-old will be added to the Union’s active roster immediately and will fill an international roster slot. Davó will be on loan with the squad for the remainder of the year as Philadelphia will have a club option to buy at that time.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Match report: Reds draw with Athletic Club at Anfield

Diogo Jota’s emphatic 13th-minute finish put the Reds ahead in front of around 40,000 fans, but Alejandro Berenguer equalised for the visitors eight minutes into the second half. An apparent ankle injury forced Andy Robertson off shortly before the break, but an otherwise positive afternoon saw Virgil van Dijk start...
phillysoccerpage.net

Match preview: Club America v. Philadelphia Union

What: 2021 Concacaf Champions League Semifinal, first leg. When: Thursday, 10:00 p.m. Whistle: Walter Lopez Castellanos; AR: Caleb Wales & Henry Pupiro; 4O: Bryan Lopez; VAR: Drew Fischer. “I’ve asked them . . . to dream.”. That’s what manager Jim Curtin told his Philadelphia Union side in the leadup to...
MLSCBS Sports

Concacaf Champions League odds: Proven expert reveals picks for Philadelphia Union vs. Club America semifinal

National pride is on the line for Club America as it prepares to host the Philadelphia Union on Thursday night in the first leg of the semifinals of the 2021 Concacaf Champions League. America has won Concacaf's club championship a record seven times, and Mexican squads have won 36 of the 55 editions of the event. A U.S.-based team has won just twice, and none since it was rebranded the Champions League in 2008. Las Aguilas finished second in Liga MX's Clausura last season and are 2-1-0 in the current campaign, while the Union is 7-7-5 midway through the current MLS season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy