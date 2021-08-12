Trace Mountains Announces HOUSE OF CONFUSION, Shares "AMERICA" Video

Whimsical folk-rocker Allison Ponthier is justifiably proud of her debut EP Faking My Own Death, and its Leonard Cohen-clever janglers like “Harshest Critic,” “Tornado Country” and “Hell is a Crowded Room.” And she’s particularly excited about its symphonic-edged, jazzy opening track, “Cowboy,” which not only tells the tale of her eye-opening, life-changing move from a quiet Dallas suburb to bustling New York City a few years ago, but also opens the door to stylistic possibilities that could easily grow Dusty in Memphis grand. “My music has always felt deferential to the ’60s and the ’70s,” explains the 25-year-old, who is already composing her follow-up, utilizing much heavier sounds. So she’s not certain where she’s headed, she adds. “But that’s what’s really exciting to me—I’m just making music that comes naturally.”
