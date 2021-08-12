Cancel
Trace Mountains Announces HOUSE OF CONFUSION, Shares "AMERICA" Video

By Scott Russell
Paste Magazine
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York’s Dave Benton (formerly of LVL UP) has announced his third album as Trace Mountains, HOUSE OF CONFUSION, set for an Oct. 22 release on Lame-O Records. Lead single “AMERICA” is out now alongside a music video. “‘AMERICA’ is a road song written from a place of disillusionment &...

