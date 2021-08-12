Trace Mountains Announces HOUSE OF CONFUSION, Shares "AMERICA" Video

When you consider the totality of Andy Summers’ body of work, especially if you look past his most well-known output as a member of the Police, it becomes apparent pretty quickly that Summers’ primary passions are guitar and photography. When Summers sat down recently for an hour-long Zoom chat with Paste, he referred multiple times to music as an “obsession” that’s still going strong, almost 70 years after he became inseparable from his first guitar as a child. And, though he turned to photography much later—in the early ’80s as the Police’s stardom accelerated into superstardom—he threw himself into his camera work with the same tireless dedication that he’d applied to music. Throb, his first book of photographs released in 1983, chronicles the side detours Summers was fond of pursuing, camera in hand, from within the hurricane’s eye of a world-beating rock band.