Montclair, NJ

Montclair Jazz Fest Lackawanna Block Party Moves To Sunday!

By Baristanet Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMontclair Jazz Fest is moving the party to Sunday!. The weather forecast for this Saturday calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms at various points in the day; thankfully Sunday’s weather forecast is much better. In light of this, the MONTCLAIR JAZZ FEST Lackawanna Block Party will take place on Sunday, August 15. Same time, same place, and same great lineup! A full day of music that ends with a dance party in the street!

