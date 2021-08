Gov. Phil Murphy has picked up the endorsement of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) as he seeks re-election to a second term. The union, which represents behind-the-scenes employees for live television, live theater and film in New Jersey and New York, praised Murphy’s help during the COVID-19 pandemic, when may of these jobs shut down. Murphy, the union said, has championed union jobs through the expansion of the state’s film tax credit.