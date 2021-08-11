Cancel
Warwick, NY

Receptive Giving celebrates opening of new studio in Warwick

warwickcc.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReceptive Giving LLC is described as an art, design and yoga studio that focuses primarily on intuition and meditation to provide carefully curated experiences. On Friday, July 30, Mayor Michael Newhard, Warwick Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Michael Johndrow and Chamber members joined founder Katy Melendez, her family and friends to celebrate the opening of her new studio at 24 Main St. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

www.warwickcc.org

