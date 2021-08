A recent multinational survey (850 respondents) conducted by IDG sheds light on how AI is rapidly emerging as a gamechanger in the effort to upgrade and modernize ITSM & ITOM capabilities. Nearly 70% of IT managers said AI would be critical or very important in these efforts. This broad enthusiasm for AI is evident by the technology’s adoption within many organizations. More than one-quarter (27%) of the survey respondents have fully deployed AI-enabled ITSM/ITOM solutions, and another 34% have made initial deployments in select use cases and departments.