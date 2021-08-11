Cancel
What are the odds of success filing a Borrower Defense Claim for my Student Loan?

2009-2013, enrolled at Capella University, Master of Human Services, Licensed Professional Counselor track. Capella University stated that a Residency period was required. Since I foresaw and a career change into a future 60+ white male online counselor, residencies would be so aligned. I continued taking courses on the honest belief that the University would grow to provide forms of this Residency. The University and FAFSA asked and understood these conditions and vision. However, the reality that emerged was an outsourced list of Residencies, listed as possible but without Capella's further involvement. All residencies listed required a 45-minute commute, during the workweek, to do part-time work, and hidden age and gender-biased entry. The university provided no supervised exclusive residencies (as with a Medical School program or Univ of Minn). Since I worked full-time and had debts, the realities of the Capella offering proved impractical. After $105K, 14 courses, age 59, and a 3.9 GPA, I was forced to leave the program.

