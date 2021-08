Since their 2004 debut album, Hot Fuss, The Killers have consistently relied on their formula for radio-friendly pop-rock satisfaction: sauntering buildups, hyperbolic lyricism, lucid vocals and gargantuan instrumentation. Frontman Brandon Flowers manages to balance cheeky playfulness with captivating reverie. From the androgynous incantations of “Somebody Told Me” to the epic ‘80s whirlwind known as “Running Towards a Place” (from last year’s Imploding the Mirage), the band knows just the right buttons to push to generate magic in the studio. However, the glitz and glam emanating from one of the most successful acts hailing from Sin City can sometimes be a bit too blinding (as evidenced by Flowers’ infamous gold suits he dons onstage) and beg for some sort of divergence.