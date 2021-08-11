Sanibel School Resumes; Police Remind Drivers To Be Cautious
The Sanibel School resumed classes Tuesday, Aug. 10 and the Sanibel Police Department reminds all drivers to be cautious around school buses. Remember to stop for bus drivers to pick up and discharge the children in a safe manner, the department said in a statement. Vehicles in both directions must stop when the school bus has its red lights on and the stop sign is lowered. Also, the speed limit in the school zone is 20 mph.santivachronicle.com
