Upper Saint Clair, PA

House of the Week: Classic English Tudor in Upper St. Clair

pittsburghmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty. This Classic Traditional English Tudor was designed by the owner. Visitors enter through a grand two-story foyer featuring a curved staircase and Italian marble floors. The living room features a large bay window and gas fireplace. Also on the first floor is an oversized dining room, a family room with a beamed ceiling, and a wood-burning fireplace with a gas starter. The kitchen includes an electric cooktop and grill, a trash compactor and a walk-in pantry. There are two laundry rooms, one off of the kitchen and another on the second floor. Also on the first floor is a den and two bathrooms and a gym off of the master bedroom. There is a staircase to the attic which is fully floored for storage. The home also features a large game room and pool room with a custom-built bar with beer tap and icemaker. The garage features a Nature Stone Floor large enough for three cars. Other features include a concrete driveway, 360 exterior lighting, security cameras, a Ring Door Bell, a lifetime roof and Leaf Guard gutters. In the backyard are a Koi Pond and a waterfall. The yard is professionally landscaped. Also outside is a covered patio and outdoor kitchen.

