When you think about Unreal Engine, it's hard not to immediately think of ultra-realistic games with stunning visuals that are almost impossible to distinguish from real life. The truth is that it's an incredible versatile engine that can do just about anything, of course, but 99.9% of the projects and remakes fans use Unreal Engine for involve taking classic games and making them look more realstic than ever before. We see it all the time, from The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time all the way through to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.