What Is the Future for Transit After COVID? - A Debate

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The City Council voted to send Mayor Brandon Scott legislation that will give city residents more access to jobs in Baltimore. “Our local hiring bill looks out for our residents who are all too often locked out of the workforce, especially those who have experienced incarceration,” City Council President Nick J. Mosby said. “We need legislation, like this bill, to effectively drive down crime. It is only when our residents find real opportunities that they’ll find their fair shot at the American Dream.” The bill requires companies to submit employment plans that show a commitment to hire, train and retain residents. “People in Baltimore are looking for the opportunities a good job can provide — like a steady paycheck, stable housing and the ability to provide for their families,” Chairman Stokes said. “This bill will help them get there.” The legislation was backed by all 15 members.