WBA "regular" featherweight world champion Leigh Wood has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. "I’m delighted to welcome Leigh to the Matchroom Boxing team after his stunning victory at Fight Camp," said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. "The Featherweight division is on fire right now in the U.K. and there are some huge unification fights out there also. We have the platform to box Leigh anywhere in the world but I’d love to land him a big fight at the City Ground next year."