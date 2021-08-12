Lethal autonomous weapons and World War III: It's not too late to stop the rise of 'killer robots'
Last year, according to a United Nations report published in March, Libyan government forces hunted down rebel forces using "lethal autonomous weapons systems" that were "programmed to attack targets without requiring data connectivity between the operator and the munition." The deadly drones were Turkish-made quadcopters about the size of a dinner plate, capable of delivering a warhead weighing a kilogram or so.techxplore.com
Comments / 0