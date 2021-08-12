Kate Middleton's brother, James, is launching a new personal blog

James Middleton is the younger brother of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. While James lives his life out of the spotlight, he will often document big life events on Instagram. Although his page is primarily filled with photos of his adorable dogs – Ella, Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, and Nala — James took a bit of a break from the pup parade to share some exciting news with the world; he and his fiancee, Alizee Thevenet, have purchased a new home! "I think buying a house is up there with one of the most stressful experiences in my life," James captioned an August 6 Instagram post. "It's been a hectic few months moving in to our new home [and] we couldn't be happier. We are settling into our life in the country [and] the dogs [love] their new home," he added.
