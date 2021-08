With a gain of more than 20% over the past day, Solana has surged into the top 10 cryptocurrencies in market capitalization. As of August 15, SOL was trading around $45. But since then, the price bumped up to an all-time high of nearly $63 earlier today. This gain also made it the top performing altcoin among the top 30 crypto assets, according to CoingGecko data. With a market cap of $17.5 million, it just edged out Uniswap at $16.1 million for the tenth place position.