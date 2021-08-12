Walz Announces Vaccine, COVID Test Mandate For State Employees

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New data from the Minnesota Department of Health has some asking more questions about the upcoming Minnesota State Fair. New data shows that in recent weeks there have been seven COVID-19 outbreaks at Minnesota festivals or fairs. Because of that, this year the state fair is a very polarizing subject. Pia Sektann lives near the fair and typically bikes but this year. “Ugh, not going,” she said. “Our 15-year-old kid and his friends, they want to go and the rest of us, we are not going.” The St. Paul resident says her house is divided and her mind is made...