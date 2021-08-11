Cancel
Canvas Boot Camp Returns LIVE and In-Person for 2021!

smu.edu
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can learn how to take your course in the Canvas LMS to the next level with tips for your Syllabus, organizing your Gradebook, using the Calendar to keep students on task, and even learn a few tips and tricks that can make your life easier. Feel free to come and go to any sessions, both in-person and virtual, that are of interest. Also, hands-on support will be available throughout the day Wednesday in our open lab.

