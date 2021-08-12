Rishi Sunak says 'not complacent' about UK growth figures

It’s fair to say Rishi Sunak has enjoyed a pretty good press over the past year or more. His schemes to support the economy, supported by the Bank of England, have worked, broadly, against the double whammy of Brexit and Covid. Borrowing has reached wartime levels but few seem to care, and inflation has not (yet) taken off, or sterling collapsed. His personal ratings have shot up among MPs and party activists, and the voters seem to like him too. Pointedly, they contrast with the prime minister’s decline into trolley-like aimlessness. Now he is in a position to welcome a remarkable rise in national income over the April to June quarter, of some 4.8 per cent – nearly 20 per cent on an annualised basis. He declares, predictably, Britain is “bouncing back” with the highest growth among comparable economies. Pointedly, he fails to dispel speculation he fancies the leadership of his party.