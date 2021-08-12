Cancel
New York City, NY

NYC Very Hot Weather Settles Into Area

By angryben
nycweathernow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather in 5/Joe & Joe Weather Show Latest Podcast. Good morning everyone. We’re into the hottest part of this airmass that moved in yesterday, and then things begin to settle down with a split weekend. Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Fred has been downgraded to a depression, but may pose a problem for Florida this weekend. Regardless of what happens, it’s also expected to throw off our weather a bit, and 90’s won’t be making a return as fast or at all next week.

