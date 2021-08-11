Linda Dollenmeyer: Memories of Perintown

My first memories are of the little village of Perintown. [caption id="attachment_90733" align="alignright" width="150"] Linda Dollenmeyer of Union Township.[/caption]The house still stands there close to the river. My uncle Bob overturned the tractor in the river once. Grandpa was mad. I think my parents were looking for a place to live. Uncle Bob and Aunt Shirley lived upstairs. She was a great cook. Made the best cooked cabbage I ever ate. I spent a lot of time with my uncles. I was the first grandchild and I think they loved me a lot. There were three: Bob, Kenny and Humie. They would scare me so bad. One time, they were picking up tobacco stalks with a tractor and a flatbed wagon. I sat on the back and had a great time until I bounced off and my forehead hit a cut tobacco stalk. Now if you ever were in a tobacco field after it was cut then you know how sharp those stalks were-sharp—just sticking out of the ground. Needless to say, I was bleeding and crying-one of them put their t-shirt around my head and took me back to the house. When my grandma saw me and the blood she began to cry-I knew you would kill that baby one of these days! You didn’t run to the doctor in those days, so it was taken care of at home. I still have a scar.

When Christmas came around you never bought a tree. You went and cut one down. I remember Uncle Humie in his brown coat, holding my hand, carrying a hatchet as we walked through the snow . We found one. My Christmas present from them was: a Roy Rogers shirt, boots and of course a cap pistol. I think they wished I was a girl.

When we needed bread we went up the street to Dick and Rays. I remember it well. The Methodist church is still there. Samuel and Mary Perins are buried there. They were the founders. Samuel was a Clermont County Commissioner.

My favorite memory is one where we sat in the yard by the smokehouse; everyone had a smokehouse, you know. My uncle had picked fresh peaches and we all sat around and took turns cranking the wheel on the ice cream maker. My grandpa, grandma, mom, uncles, and me. Plus anyone else you came by. The best peach ice cream I ever ate. Oh My Gosh! Every year when it’s time for all the stores to advertise Peach Ice cream my mouth waters thinking of Perintown and the people I loved.

We went to the Baptist Church at the bottom of backbone hill. It still stands and is used now as a store. I remember seeing people baptized in the river. The first Easter I remember was there. My aunts from my dad’s side of the family had bought me a little white dress with little red cherries on it. They also gave me an Easter egg that you looked through the end and there was a little scene inside. It was something like plastic but not quite.

One other thing: there is a bridge that crosses the river at Perintown. It is just beyond UDF on Roundbottom Rd. The bridge is now being rebuilt. I remember when as a young teen my boyfriend gave me a ring. It was one like you get out of bubble gum machines. For some reason I don’t remember he made me mad and as we drove across the bridge, I threw the ring out of the car window into the river. I don’t think he ever spoke to me again.

When you drive down 50 and come to Perintown remember what a happy place it was for me and maybe you!