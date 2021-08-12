Franklin A. Haas, 83

Franklin A. Haas, passed away peacefully on Friday August 6, 2021, at the age of 83 at Mercy Anderson Hospital. He was born October 12, 1937, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Franklin was the eldest of two sons to the late Maurice and Geneva Haas. Franklin was a member of Trinity Christian Fellowship Church in Williamsburg, Ohio. Franklin is survived by his brother Maurice (Debbie) Haas and 3 nephews; Matthew, Michael and Bradley; also, his 3 daughters; Kimberly (Tom), Susan and Tammy; his stepson, Jack; his 9 grandchildren; Elisha (Chris), Tommy, Tiffany (Charles), Samantha (Brandon), Michael, Christopher (Hannah), Rachel, Erin and Ryan and 2 great-grandchildren; Armani and Destini. He is preceded in death by his wife, the late Margaret (Marge) Haas and his parents, Maurice, and Geneva Haas. Memorial service will be held 6:00 pm., on Friday, August 20 at Trinity Christian Fellowship Church, Williamsburg, Ohio. Pastor Rex Schrolucke of Trinity Christian Fellowship Church will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to Trinity Christian Fellowship Church, 3730 Cobb Road, Williamsburg, Ohio 45176.