Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Williamsburg, OH

Franklin A. Haas, 83

Posted by 
Clermont Sun
Clermont Sun
 4 days ago

Franklin A. Haas, passed away peacefully on Friday August 6, 2021, at the age of 83 at Mercy Anderson Hospital. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O86ED_0bPaHtWx00 He was born October 12, 1937, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Franklin was the eldest of two sons to the late Maurice and Geneva Haas. Franklin was a member of Trinity Christian Fellowship Church in Williamsburg, Ohio. Franklin is survived by his brother Maurice (Debbie) Haas and 3 nephews; Matthew, Michael and Bradley; also, his 3 daughters; Kimberly (Tom), Susan and Tammy; his stepson, Jack; his 9 grandchildren; Elisha (Chris), Tommy, Tiffany (Charles), Samantha (Brandon), Michael, Christopher (Hannah), Rachel, Erin and Ryan and 2 great-grandchildren; Armani and Destini. He is preceded in death by his wife, the late Margaret (Marge) Haas and his parents, Maurice, and Geneva Haas. Memorial service will be held 6:00 pm., on Friday, August 20 at Trinity Christian Fellowship Church, Williamsburg, Ohio. Pastor Rex Schrolucke of Trinity Christian Fellowship Church will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be directed to Trinity Christian Fellowship Church, 3730 Cobb Road, Williamsburg, Ohio 45176.

Comments / 0

Clermont Sun

Clermont Sun

727
Followers
724
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

Clermont Sun

 https://www.clermontsun.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Williamsburg, OH
Williamsburg, OH
Obituaries
Cincinnati, OH
Obituaries
City
Cincinnati, OH
City
Franklin, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Mercy Anderson Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy