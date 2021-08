Longhorns football coach Ben Aarestad and his players, shown here during practice last year, will strive to show more progress after the 2020 rebuilding campaign that unfolded during the pandemic. It's about time to get going. The NSAA is preparing to open the 2021 fall sports season as currently scheduled. First practices are to begin next Monday, Aug. 9 – and for Kimball that means girls golf, cross country, volleyball and football. Kimball Public Schools plan to open the fall season with no restrictions but will continue prioritizing health and safety of students, coaches and officials – and working along those lines with the governor's office, Nebraska Department of Education and local health departments.