Robert Plant and Alison Krauss reunite for another album with two Fort Worth connections

NEW YORK (AP) — Robert Plant and Alison Krauss have reunited for another album more than a dozen years after their collaboration “Raising Sand” became a critical and commercial hit, earning six Grammy Awards. There are two Fort Worth connections. The album is produced, as the last collaboration, by Fort Worth’s own T-Bone Burnett and they do a song by Townes Van Zandt, who was born here and whose family history is intertwined with the city.