Statewide COVID stats up over 900 new daily cases;39 Michigan counties have shown the Delta variant

Tri-City Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID numbers continue to spike nationwide, accounting for 100,000 new cases a day, the state health department reports that Michigan COVID case totals have been rising for four weeks. This week the state added 4,012 cases from the virus, up from 2,323 cases the week before and 1,531 cases the week prior. Thirty-nine Michigan counties have shown evidence of the Delta variant. The current spike in new cases is the worst in the last six months, with more than 100,000 cases per day nationally and over 900 in the state of Michigan.

