Thursday’s Field of Dreams game between the Yankees and White Sox in Iowa (Thursday night at 8 PM Eastern on Fox) should at the very least be fun for viewers. For Fox, though, it’s set to be incredibly lucrative. Obviously the typical regular season games don’t have the kind of event cachet that this one does (when else would Guy Fieri create an apple pie hot dog?), but the matchup and locale enabled Fox to put a premium rate on the game for advertisers, and according to a report from John Ourand at Sports Business Journal, Fox is going to absolutely smash their revenue record for a regular season game.