Cheyenne, WY

Fore! Cheyenne Golfers Get Ready To Swing Into Divots And Drivers 2021

By Mat Murdock
101.9 KING FM
101.9 KING FM
 4 days ago
The Downtown District Authority is back at it this year with the 2nd Annual Divots And Drivers. After being able to hold the inaugural event last year to great success, it's looking like the DDA is moving full steam ahead with the sequel. The event is coming up on September 11th. Last year's event was a benefit to purchase new planters in Downtown off Lincolnway. This year's event will benefit a rehab project for an area Downtown known as "The Hole".

