Tasheena Carmona of Who Wore What

New York-style is reemerging. After being indoors for so long, some of us have felt a bit lost since having to get dressed again. Sure during quarantine, many of us were behind a desk at home in our sweats, and frankly, it felt pretty darn good and comfortable. But now, with New York safely and cautiously getting back to some normalcy, fashion is looking extra. This is why we looked to Tasheena Carmona and her children for style inspiration and guidance for our August cover.