Japan leader’s medical adviser urges tougher virus measures

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — A key medical adviser to Japan’s prime minister says surging infections in the Tokyo area are severely affecting medical systems, and he is urging the government to take stricter measures to drastically reduce people’s activity. The Japanese capital has been reporting record numbers of new infections, with daily cases tripling during the Olympics that ended Sunday. Tokyo on Thursday logged 4,989 new cases, and hospital beds are rapidly filling up. Nearly 20,000 people with milder symptoms are now isolating at home to make room for those who have or are falling seriously ill.

abc17news.com

