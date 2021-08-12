NFL Draft Profile: Todd Harris Jr., Safety, LSU Tigers
Pos: DS
Ht: 6010
Wt: 195
DOB: 11/3/98
Eligible: 2022
Maringouin, LA
Plaquemine High School
Todd Harris Jr.
LSU Tigers
Pros:
Leinweber: Longer safety who is mainly deployed in deep halves. Harris locates and establishes contact with receivers threatening his zone vertically. As a tackler, he tries to strip the ball when he is not first to the scene. He displays good physicality and extension to take on blocks. Subscribe for full article
