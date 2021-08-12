Cancel
NFL Draft Profile: Todd Harris Jr., Safety, LSU Tigers

By The NFL Draft Bible
Posted by 
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 4 days ago

Pos: DS

Ht: 6010

Wt: 195

DOB: 11/3/98

Eligible: 2022

Maringouin, LA

Plaquemine High School

Todd Harris Jr.

LSU Tigers

Pros:

Leinweber: Longer safety who is mainly deployed in deep halves. Harris locates and establishes contact with receivers threatening his zone vertically. As a tackler, he tries to strip the ball when he is not first to the scene. He displays good physicality and extension to take on blocks. Subscribe for full article

NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
211
Followers
971
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

